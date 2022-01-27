Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.89 Million

Brokerages expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to announce sales of $116.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.50 million. Workiva reported sales of $93.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $439.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $439.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $528.72 million, with estimates ranging from $528.00 million to $530.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.52 million.

WK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $49,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 956,000 shares of company stock worth $144,616,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 78.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 17.6% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Workiva by 28.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,235,000 after purchasing an additional 121,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WK traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,731. Workiva has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -176.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.18 and its 200-day moving average is $136.33.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

