World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $214.82, but opened at $201.05. World Acceptance shares last traded at $195.11, with a volume of 580 shares trading hands.

The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,953 shares of company stock worth $3,687,135 over the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a current ratio of 15.22.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.