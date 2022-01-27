Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.14. 62,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,176. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average is $66.62. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.67%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

