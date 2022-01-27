Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Insider Laurence Zuriff Sells 2,781 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $137,826.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 27th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $129,316.50.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $140,463.18.

On Thursday, January 20th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $155,402.52.

NASDAQ XMTR traded down $2.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.00. 434,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,798. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.41.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,869,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,936,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,657,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,323,000. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

