XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) vs. Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) Financial Survey

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) and Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares XPO Logistics and Astrea Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPO Logistics 1.91% 26.07% 4.57% Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This table compares XPO Logistics and Astrea Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPO Logistics $16.25 billion 0.46 $110.00 million $2.82 23.18 Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Astrea Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of XPO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Astrea Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of XPO Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for XPO Logistics and Astrea Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPO Logistics 0 4 18 0 2.82 Astrea Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

XPO Logistics currently has a consensus price target of $112.77, suggesting a potential upside of 72.49%. Given XPO Logistics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe XPO Logistics is more favorable than Astrea Acquisition.

Summary

XPO Logistics beats Astrea Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation. The Logistics segment includes value-added warehousing, distribution and inventory management, omnichannel and e-commerce fulfillment, reverse logistics, cold chain solutions, packaging and labeling, factory support, aftermarket support and order personalization services. The company was founded by Michael Welch and Keith Avery in May 1989 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Astrea Acquisition Company Profile

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

