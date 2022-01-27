XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Director Bruce Bernstein Sells 25,000 Shares

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Director Bruce Bernstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $36,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Bruce Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 17th, Bruce Bernstein purchased 5,000 shares of XpresSpa Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $8,250.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Bruce Bernstein purchased 2,500 shares of XpresSpa Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $4,175.00.
Shares of XSPA opened at $1.28 on Thursday. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XSPA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 80,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 20,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth $54,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About XpresSpa Group
XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.
