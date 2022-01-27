XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Director Bruce Bernstein Sells 25,000 Shares

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Director Bruce Bernstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $36,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bruce Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Bruce Bernstein purchased 5,000 shares of XpresSpa Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $8,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Bruce Bernstein purchased 2,500 shares of XpresSpa Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $4,175.00.

Shares of XSPA opened at $1.28 on Thursday. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XSPA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 80,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 20,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth $54,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

