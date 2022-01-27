Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses through its subsidiaries. The company’s Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising and other advertising related services, information listing services and other corporate services. The Commerce Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and settlement and finance related services. Z Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Yahoo Japan Cp, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Z from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. Z has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $14.97.

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Z will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Z

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

