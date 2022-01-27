Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $430,218.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETD opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $605.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.14. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

