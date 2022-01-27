Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) to report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.27. General Motors posted earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.67. The company had a trading volume of 807,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,683,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average of $56.11. General Motors has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

