Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report sales of $246.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $226.71 million to $259.23 million. TripAdvisor posted sales of $116.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year sales of $907.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $887.71 million to $920.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRIP. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 32,291 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TripAdvisor (TRIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.