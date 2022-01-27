Zacks: Analysts Expect Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) will post sales of $134.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.00 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $249.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $587.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $589.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $695.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $80.20. 696,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,126. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 1.70. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $70.17 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

About Brooks Automation

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

