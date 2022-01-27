Zacks: Analysts Expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.04. Edison International posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus raised their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

EIX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,502. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 139.30%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 3,057.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

