Zacks: Analysts Expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce $29.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.10 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $28.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $138.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.20 million to $140.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $169.10 million, with estimates ranging from $164.10 million to $174.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

INBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.47. 74,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,015. The company has a market capitalization of $487.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.76. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

