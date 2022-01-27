Zacks: Analysts Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.99 Million

Analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will announce sales of $14.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.80 million. Nurix Therapeutics posted sales of $6.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $37.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.20 million to $57.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $52.65 million, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $73.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 180.2% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 473,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after buying an additional 304,248 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 318,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $869,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.29. 316,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,795. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $771.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.33.
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
