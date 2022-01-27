Zacks: Analysts Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.99 Million

Analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will announce sales of $14.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.80 million. Nurix Therapeutics posted sales of $6.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $37.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.20 million to $57.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $52.65 million, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $73.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $59,796. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 180.2% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 473,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after buying an additional 304,248 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 318,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $869,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.29. 316,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,795. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $771.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.33.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

