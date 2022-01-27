Zacks: Analysts Expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Announce $2.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $2.89. PDC Energy posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $14.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. Johnson Rice cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $57.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $47.66. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.68 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.07%.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $167,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,486,144 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 282.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

