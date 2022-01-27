Zacks: Analysts Expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.26. Southwest Airlines posted earnings per share of ($1.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 103.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS.

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.72.

NYSE:LUV opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -874.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

