Zacks: Analysts Expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.48). Verona Pharma posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verona Pharma.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRNA. increased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:VRNA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,066. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $359.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $33,315.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 74,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $125,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

