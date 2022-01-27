Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to post sales of $147.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.70 million. 10x Genomics posted sales of $112.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $494.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $492.21 million to $496.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $679.28 million, with estimates ranging from $663.14 million to $691.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

TXG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

NASDAQ:TXG traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.18. 49,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,938. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

In related news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $2,803,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total value of $41,694.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,902 shares of company stock valued at $40,370,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.