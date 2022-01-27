Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Associated Banc reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $88,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $336,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,951 shares of company stock worth $659,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $193,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 26.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.48. 16,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,873. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

