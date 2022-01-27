Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.61. Bally’s posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Bally’s’s revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen raised shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Bally’s stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.56. 75,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,754. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29. Bally’s has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $75.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42.

In other news, Director Terrence Downey bought 1,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,773,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bally’s by 61.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,571,000 after buying an additional 767,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bally’s by 93.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,931,000 after buying an additional 634,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bally’s by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after buying an additional 242,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Bally’s by 19.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,412,000 after buying an additional 188,823 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

