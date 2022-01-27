Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Canopy Growth reported earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGC shares. Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after buying an additional 1,343,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after acquiring an additional 722,277 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Canopy Growth by 144.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after buying an additional 720,238 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 90.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 802,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after buying an additional 381,811 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after purchasing an additional 338,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.95.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

