Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Canopy Growth reported earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canopy Growth.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after buying an additional 1,343,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after acquiring an additional 722,277 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Canopy Growth by 144.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after buying an additional 720,238 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 90.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 802,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after buying an additional 381,811 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after purchasing an additional 338,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.
Canopy Growth stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.95.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
