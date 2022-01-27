Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DLNG opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

