Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) will announce $47.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.50 million and the lowest is $46.90 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year sales of $176.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $176.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $211.02 million, with estimates ranging from $203.95 million to $214.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE FORG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.46. 509,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,712. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $353,898.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

