Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to announce $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.97 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $7.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $7.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $133.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.71 and a 200 day moving average of $138.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $156.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

