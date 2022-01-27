Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will post sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Patrick Industries posted sales of $772.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,177,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 115,837 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 111,284 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,373,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PATK traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.56. 365,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.94. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $61.10 and a 52-week high of $98.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.