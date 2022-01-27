Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings per share of ($1.91) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($4.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($4.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 426,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

TNP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. 523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $132.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.15.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.