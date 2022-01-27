Zacks: Brokerages Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Announce $2.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.81. Costco Wholesale reported earnings of $2.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $12.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.13 to $13.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $14.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $482.52. 2,372,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,615. The company has a market capitalization of $213.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $534.99 and its 200 day moving average is $484.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

