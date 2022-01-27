Zacks: Brokerages Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Envista reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

NVST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Envista by 380.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 154,785 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Envista by 330.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Envista by 149.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,485,000 after buying an additional 936,393 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 5.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Envista by 499.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 52,046 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NVST traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 78,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,046. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97. Envista has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $46.88.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

