Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to announce sales of $29.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $30.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $122.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.70 million to $122.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $130.85 million, with estimates ranging from $130.50 million to $131.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guaranty Bancshares.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNTY shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.59. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,352. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $454.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,370 shares of company stock worth $91,170 in the last three months. 27.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.8% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.