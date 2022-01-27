Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Post Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $2.26. Mastercard reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year earnings of $8.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $11.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.94.

MA stock traded up $9.26 on Friday, reaching $353.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,153. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $347.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $349.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Mastercard by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,670,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Mastercard by 543.6% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,912,000 after buying an additional 162,551 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 10.5% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,323,000 after buying an additional 42,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 20.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,622,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

