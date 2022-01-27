Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Mattel posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. 101,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,314. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $23.31.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.