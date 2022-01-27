Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Hold

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Get Amyris alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMRS. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.51. Amyris has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann purchased 17,400 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Amyris by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Amyris by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Amyris by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 104,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amyris by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 167,306 shares during the period. 38.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.