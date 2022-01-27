Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Sell

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ARQT. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $758.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $252,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,060 shares of company stock valued at $470,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.