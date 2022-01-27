Zacks Investment Research Lowers Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

CALA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

CALA stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $32.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Susan Molineaux acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $43,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 78,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,860 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,299,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,641 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 753,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 402,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 463,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

