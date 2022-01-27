Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) to Hold

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $6.90.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.73% and a negative net margin of 1,696.27%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 96.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 66,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP grew its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.5% in the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 7,157,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,915,000 after purchasing an additional 961,538 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

