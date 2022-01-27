Zacks Investment Research Lowers DHT (NYSE:DHT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Get DHT alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut DHT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DHT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.68.

DHT stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $833.49 million, a PE ratio of -244.00 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHT will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 37.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of DHT by 40.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 64,519 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DHT by 46.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in DHT by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.