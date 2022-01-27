Zacks Investment Research Lowers Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HLMAF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 26th. HSBC lowered Halma from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.20 price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Halma has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $43.87.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

