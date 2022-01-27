Zacks Investment Research Lowers iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) to Hold

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iSun is a commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States. “

Get iSun alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on iSun from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ISUN opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. iSun has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.16.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. iSun had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $6.68 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iSun will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in iSun during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iSun by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iSun by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iSun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iSun by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 137,303 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iSun (ISUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.