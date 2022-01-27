Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lufax (NYSE:LU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Lufax alerts:

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.74.

NYSE:LU opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21. Lufax has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lufax by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $1,830,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lufax by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 37,936 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $1,830,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Lufax by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,317 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lufax (LU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.