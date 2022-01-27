Zacks Investment Research Lowers Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) to Strong Sell

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $91.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 10.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 176.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

