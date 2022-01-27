Zacks Investment Research Lowers Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UDMY. Citigroup decreased their target price on Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. Udemy has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

