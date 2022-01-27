Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BOSSY. Oddo Bhf raised Hugo Boss from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.20.

BOSSY opened at $12.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.56. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $890.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.88 million. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

