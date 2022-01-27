Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

NGL stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $263.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.58. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 59,800 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $132,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Ciolek purchased 45,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 350,000 shares of company stock worth $716,802 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after buying an additional 827,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 798,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 103.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 544,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 38.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 182,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $999,000. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

