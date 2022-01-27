ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.34.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.20 by $2.96. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 534.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

