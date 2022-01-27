Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,708,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,747 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $541,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,436,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.07. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.45.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

