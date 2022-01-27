Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.59.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.78. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $71.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,052 shares of company stock worth $1,305,086. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $1,245,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

