Zymeworks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,778 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,394% compared to the typical volume of 186 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Zymeworks from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

NYSE ZYME traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $8.92. 115,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,074. The company has a market capitalization of $415.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 713.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

