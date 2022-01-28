-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.43.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.83. 17,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,505. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $291,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,399,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,899,000 after purchasing an additional 69,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.