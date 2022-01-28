-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.43.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.83. 17,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,505. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $291,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,399,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,899,000 after purchasing an additional 69,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

