$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. Avanos Medical posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 0.89. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $53.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $871,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 343.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 38.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 69.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

