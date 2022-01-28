-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.61). Vapotherm posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($2.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($2.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.56 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vapotherm has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

NYSE VAPO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.66. 215,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,466. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $382.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of -1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.46.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 110.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 362.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

